The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant.

Police say they responded at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

The infant was dead when officers arrived, police said.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday in Peoria. The results are pending and the investigation is continuing by the police department and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

No other information was released Thursday.