Police investigating theft at YMCA Boathouse in Moline

Do you recognize these people? Police are looking for them in connection to a theft at the YMCA Boathouse in Moline.

Police say on October 27, while attending an event outside the boathouse on 1st Avenue, two people had their iPhones stolen.

Police say two men entered the boathouse during the event and are suspected of being responsible for the thefts. Moline police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

If you know who they are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn some Christmas cash.

