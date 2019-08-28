Police issue reminder to drivers about school bus safety

Davenport police have a reminder for drivers and that is that stop means stop.

It's the law to stop for a school bus when its lights are flashing. On the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page they shared a graphic that read "In 2018, there were 563 convictions for failure to stop for a school bus in the State of Iowa." (Davenport Police Dept.)

