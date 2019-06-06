Police look for missing teen in Washington County

Authorities in Washington County are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

The sheriff's office said Colton Allen was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a gathering east of the 1500 block of Highway 1, which is about 4.4 miles south of Kalona.

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said he was last seen only wearing a swimsuit. He does not have shoes or a shirt, and he left his cellphone at the gathering.

He is described as 5’7”, 185 pounds, has brown hair and has blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Allen is asked to call authorities right away.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com