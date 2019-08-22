Police looking for driver after 'intentional' hit-and-run in Warren County

Police in Warren County are looking for a driver who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian walking along a roadway on Wednesday.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Route 135, near 200th Ave in rural Monmouth.

Police say a person driving what they believe to be a Ford truck intentionally hit the pedestrian. They say the truck's passenger side was damaged, and the truck may have lost a mirror.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services. His condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call 911, Warren County Dispatch at (309) 734-8383, Warren County Crimestoppers at (309) 734-9363, The Warren County Sheriff's Office at (309) 734-8505 or their local law enforcement agency.