Police looking for 'endangered missing person'

The Romeoville Police Department along with the Illinois State Police are looking for the public's help in locating 79-year-old Mariano Tello. Police are calling this an Endangered Missing Person.

Tello is a Hispanic male, who is 5'6" tall, and weights 195lbs. Tello has white hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a white hat, glasses, a blue polo shirt with black and white stripes, beige pants and brown shoes and walks with a cane.

Police are telling TV6 Tello was last seen leaving his residence, 100 Murphy Drive in Romeoville, at 12:30 p.m on Tuesday., en route to 313 S. Larkin Ave in Joliet drive a green 2016 Kia Soul SUV with an Illinois License Plate, Q191214.

Tello suffers from a physical impairment that places him at risk.

If you have any information, call the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219, or call 911.

