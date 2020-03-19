Police looking for man accused of stealing active-duty service member's identity in Davenport

Police are looking for this man after they say he used someone else's identity and contact information to open a line of credit at a Davenport store.

Police say it happened at the Von Maur at 320 W Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Once the credit was approved on site, he made four different purchases, totaling $1,436. According to police, the suspect forged the victim's signature five different times during all of this.

The victim is an active member of the United States Air Force Reserve and is based in Baltimore, Md.

Police say the suspect tried to open more lines of credit at Kay's Jewelers in Davenport and Victoria's Secret in Moline, but the applications were not accepted.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.