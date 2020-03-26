Police looking for man accused of stealing collectible comic books

Do you know this man?

Police are searching for this man after they say he stole a Spiderman #9 comic book and a Superman #199 comic book from the vendor's booth during the Comic Book Fair at the QCCA Expo Center March 16. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for him after they say he stole a Spiderman #9 comic book and a Superman #199 comic book from the vendor’s booth during the Comic Book Fair at the QCCA Expo Center March 16.

Surveillance video caught a heavy-set man dressed in a green and black jacket wearing a backpack reach into the display, take the comic books and then walk away. The comic books are valued at $950.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.