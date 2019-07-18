Police looking for man accused of theft at Key Auto Mall in Moline

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing center caps from Key Auto Mall in Moline.

In this week's Crime Stoppers crimes of the week: police are looking for a man accused of stealing center caps from Key Auto Mall in Moline. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say the man pictured above was caught on video driving around the lot at Key Auto Mall in a gold Chevy Impala at 2 p.m. on July 12. They say he then walked around and stopped at four vehicles, stealing the center caps. They're valued at a total of about $1600.

The man is described as being bald and heavy set and was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about this theft or you know who this man is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

