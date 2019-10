Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say shoplifted from the Marshalls in Moline.

Police say on Friday, Oct. 11, the man pictured above, who was seen on surveillance camera wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and what looks like shorts over pants, shoplifted from Marshalls.

If you know him you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or call police directly at 309-524-2140.