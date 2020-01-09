Police searching for man for failing to report for periodic imprisonment in Rock Island County

Have you seen this man? Police are looking for him for failing to report for periodic imprisonment.

Zachary Cahill, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of failing to report for periodic imprisonment. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Zachary Cahill is 28-years-old, 5'6" tall, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of failing to report for periodic imprisonment.

Periodic imprisonment is an alternative sentencing program that allows county-sentenced offenders to be employed while serving a sentence. The program is designed for non-violent offenders.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.