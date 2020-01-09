Police looking for man registered as "Sexually Violent Predator" in Scott County

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for him for failing to register as a sex offender in Scott County.

Police are searching for Harold Hewitt Jr., 37, for failing to register as a sex offender in Scott County. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Harold Hewitt Jr. is 37-years-old, 6'1" tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is registered as a Sexually Violent Predator.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.