Police looking for man suspected of shoplifting at Farm & Fleet in Moline

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for him in connection with a felony shoplifting at Farm & Fleet in Moline.

Police say on August 18, Moline police took a report of a felony shoplifting at the store. Police say the suspect is a black man with graying hair.

They say he selected a cart full of high dollar items and left out a rear exit. They say he left the items near a loading dock, walked to his car and drove around to pick up the items.

The car is a red mid-90s four-door Sedan with only one hubcap.

Police say the total value of the stolen merchandise was over $1,000.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on their app, P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.