Police looking for man wanted for armed robbery; considered armed and dangerous

Have you seen this man? Police are asking for the public's help in finding Donte Grubbs, wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Davenport.

Donte Grubbs, 22 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say the 22-year-old is wanted for First Degree Robbery, stemming from his involvement in a robbery at Sam's Foods in Davenport on August 14. Police say he's also wanted for Fleeing/Eluding.

Grubbs is 5'9" tall, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.