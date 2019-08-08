Police looking for man wanted for theft, sex offender registration violation in Scott County

Police are looking for a man wanted in Scott County for theft and providing false information as a sex offender.

22-year-old Brenden Crevoiserat is wanted in Scott County for theft and providing false information as a sex offender. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

22-year-old Brenden Crevoiserat is 5'9", 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he is wanted for Felony Theft, Sex Offender Provide False Information and Sex Offender Registration Violation.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.