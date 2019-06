Police are looking for a man who is wanted in Rock Island County.

27-year-old Ira Clark is wanted for Failure to Appear and Aggravated Battery. He is 5'5", 162 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Clark is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.