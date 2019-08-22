Police looking for man wanted in Rock Island County on drug related charge

Have you seen this man? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Wayne Alan Tomasson II.

40-year-old Wayne Alan Tomasson II is wanted in Rock Island County for Failure to Appear on Manufacture and Delivery of Cocaine. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Officials say he is wanted in Rock Island County for Failure to Appear on Manufacture and Delivery of Cocaine.

He's described as being 6' and 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.