Police looking for man wanted in Scott County; considered armed and dangerous

Police are looking for a man wanted in Scott County for violating his probation.

19-year-old Juwan Crawford is 5'10", 145 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wanted for Probation Violation and Escape on original charges of Theft.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where Crawford is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

