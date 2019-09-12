Police looking for man wanted in Scott County; considered armed and dangerous

Police are looking for a man wanted in Scott County that they say has "violent tendencies."

Christopher Huntley, 46 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 46-year-old Christopher Huntley is wanted for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Huntley is 6' tall, 230 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on their app, P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.