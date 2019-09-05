Police looking for man wanted in Scott County for failing to register as sex offender

Have you seen this man? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez, 38 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

38-year-old Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez is 5'7" tall, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he's wanted in Scott County for Sex Offender Failure to Register and Parole Violation, on an original charge of Sex Abuse.

If you have any information about him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.