Police looking for man wanted in Scott County for violating parole; considered armed and dangerous

Have you seen this man? Police are looking for him for violating his parole, and they say he's armed and dangerous.

Quashawn Lee, 20 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 20-year-old Quashawn Lee is wanted in Scott County for Parole Violation on an original charge of Interference with Official Acts Dangerous Weapon.

He is 6' tall, 193 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.