Police looking for man wanted in Scott County; registered as Sexually Violent Predator

Police are looking for a man wanted in Scott County that is a "sexually violent predator" and they're asking for the public's help.

Police say 51-year-old Darin Lee Caldwell is wanted for Sex Offender Failure to Register, a second or subsequent offense.

They say he is registered as a Sexually Violent Predator.

Caldwell is 5'9", 170 pounds and is bald with hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.