Police looking for man wanted on weapons charges; considered armed and dangerous

Have you seen this man? If so, police want to hear from you.

Thomas Leno, 53 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 53-year-old Thomas Leno is wanted by Moline police for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

He's described as being 5'10", 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Leno is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

