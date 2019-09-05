Police looking for man who exposed himself to woman at Moline Public Library

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for him, after they say he exposed himself to a woman at the Moline Public Library.

Police are looking for this man after they say he exposed himself to a woman at the Moline Public Library. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say the woman was taking a test on the second floor of the library when he exposed himself to her, saying, "Look at it. Just look at it."

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, under 6' tall, with braids in his hair. He was wearing camouflage pants that looked like capris, a navy blue crew sweatshort with the word "Illinois" or "Illini" on it and turquoise colored socks.

Police say the incident was very upsetting to the victim.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on our app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.