Police looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous

A man is wanted out of East Moline on multiple charges throughout the Quad Cities area.

Officials say 31-year-old Emanuell Coleman is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for two counts of aggravated battery and then he's wanted by the Silvis Police Department for forgery and by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/aggravated battery.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.