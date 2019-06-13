Police looking for man who stole mopping robots from Target

Police are looking for a man who stole mopping robots from Target.

According to Moline Police, on May 29, they took a theft report at Target. The suspect, pictured above, entered the store and went to the electronics department, stopping to look at high-dollar merchandise. He tried to remove a Fitbit from a display, but it was locked. He then removed two Braava Jet mopping robots from the shelf, took a bookbag and put the robots in it, leaving without paying.

A store employee tried to stop him, but he still left. The employee was able to get the merchandise back.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

