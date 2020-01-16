Police looking for man who tried to pass fake $100 bill at Moline businesses

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for him after they say he went into two Moline businesses and tried to pass a fake $100 bill.

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for him after they say he went into two Moline businesses and tried to pass a fake $100 bill. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say it happened on January 8. They say first, he went into Regal Cinemas and tried to pass the bill there. The clerk became suspicious because the paper did not feel right, and it failed the pen test.

Then, the suspect went next door and tried to purchase a gift card with the $100 bill at Walmart. The cashier noticed the bill was counterfeit because of how the paper felt.

After being confronted, the suspect ran outside, heading towards a white, Honda passenger car, which was parked at Chick-fil-A. He left eastbound on John Deere Road.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free downloadable app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.