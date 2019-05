Iowa City police are trying to find a missing man. Nikolai, "Niko" Stielow, 21, ran away when he was with his family in downtown Iowa City on Saturday.

Stielow is 5'5" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black hat with an American flag.

His family described Stielow as having autism and in need of medications.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact Iowa City Police.