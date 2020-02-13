Police looking for pair who used stolen credit card at Walmart in Moline

Do you recognize these people? Police are looking for them after they say they used a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Moline.

Do you recognize these people? Police are looking for them after they say they used a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Moline. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say on December 15, 2019, the victims were looking over their bank statement and discovered that more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges were made on their card at Walmart.

The suspects were caught on video using the stolen card.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.