Police searching for people who caused $2,700 in damages to car in East Moline

Police are searching for two people who damaged a car in East Moline, causing more than $2,000 in damages.

Police say on Feb. 9, the victim pulled into the parking lot of Adolph's in East Moline and exchanged words with the two suspects. The suspects and victim both went into the restaurant and ate.

The suspects were then seen on video walking out and damaging the victim's vehicle. The estimate for the damage is $2,700.

Police say the suspects were driving a gray Ford Mustang.

Both are described as being in their late to early twenties. One is about 6' tall with a thin build and was wearing gray sweatpants. The other male was heavier set and wearing a black t-shirt.

If you know who they are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.