Police looking for suspect after 19-year-old is stabbed in Dubuque

Police in Dubuque are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation.

Police say just before 12:40 p.m. on Friday, April 12, police were called to the 2200 block of Francis Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers say they found 19-year-old Dustin R. McGonigle, of Dubuque, with a stab wound to his stomach. Police say he was taken to Finley Hospital by the Dubuque Fire Department.

McGonigle told officials he was in a fight with a man in front of a home when he was stabbed by the man. Police say McGonigle ran back inside the home and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Police say it is believed that the suspect knows those who live in the home and that this was not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

McGonigle was released from the hospital after treatment and then he was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear.

