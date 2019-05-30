Police looking for suspect who robbed Moline Walmart

Police are looking for a female who stole from a Moline Walmart. She has blonde hair and braids.

According to police, she entered the store, selected clothing and food items and went to the self-checkout. She scanned the items but her debit card was declined.

The female put the items in bags and attempted to walk out the garden center doors but she saw a sales associate. She then turned around and walked out the general merchandise doors.

If you can help identify her call the tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.