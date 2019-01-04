Police looking for suspects after $30,000 in jewelry is stolen from NorthPark Mall

Two people are wanted by police after police say thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from Northpark Mall.

Police say during the early morning hours of December 9, a burglary happened at Kay Jewelers in Davenport at the mall. Police say the suspects used what appeared to be a bolt cutter to cut through the gate and gain entry into the store. Once in the store, police say they forced upon a showcase and took all of the contents inside.

The value of missing jewelry, which police say was mostly earrings, was over $30,000.

According to mall security, the two individuals were seen leaving the mall and could be responsible for the theft. Officials say one was a white woman and the other was an African American man with a large build.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.