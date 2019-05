Police are looking for a man who stole tools from a Farm and Fleet in Moline.

According to police, on May 1, the man selected $887 worth of Milwaukee Tools and placed them in a cart. He then exited the store and got in a gold 4-door sedan that had pulled up to the front.

If you can help police identify him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.