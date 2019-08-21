Police looking for two suspects they say carjacked vehicle with child inside in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Police said Wednesday they are looking for two people and a vehicle they believe are connected to a carjacking that occurred at a gas station earlier this morning after a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside.

The child had been left in a running vehicle at the gas station located at 23rd Street and South Expressway.

Police said a man stole the vehicle and left the store, but that the vehicle was found a short distance — a block or two away — from the crime scene with the 3-year-old boy still in the vehicle. The boy was unharmed and doing fine, police said.

It was not clear whether the man knew the child was there at the time of the carjacking.

Police were canvassing the area talking to neighbors to see whether they could offer help with the investigation.

6 News also spoke to several neighbors who had home surveillance video showing some of the crime scene. In one of the clips, a man can be seen getting out of the vehicle and casually walking away, but the video was too blurry to get a good description other than "a man wearing a dark hoodie and shorts."

CBPD released photos of the carjackers as well as a vehicle they are looking for in connection to the crime.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call CBPD at 712-328-4765; or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

