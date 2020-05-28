Police looking for wanted man who has violent tendencies out of Scott County

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Richard Scott.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Scott is wanted for probation violation on original charges of burglary and theft.

Police say he has violent tendencies.

He is described as being 6'1 and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

