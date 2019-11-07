Police looking for woman wanted on drug charges in Rock Island County

Have you seen this woman? If so, police want to hear from you.

Amber Portugue, 28 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 28-year-old Amber Portugue is wanted in Rock Island County on two counts of Probation Violation and Possession Methamphetamine.

Portugue is 5'6" tall and 120 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn some Christmas cash!

