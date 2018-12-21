Police looking for woman wanted on theft, identity theft and forgery charges

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect. Police say they searching for 38-year-old Allison Judith Simms.

Simms is described as a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" and approximately 115 pounds.

Police say she is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for 2nd-Degree Theft, Forgery and Identity Theft.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.