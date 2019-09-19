Police looking for woman who stole Nike merchandise from Kohl's in Moline

Police are looking for a woman who stole Nike merchandise from the Kohl's in Moline.

Do you recognize this woman? She's wanted in connection to a recent theft at the Kohl's in Moline. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say on August 27, the suspect parked a silver Chevy two-door passenger car just outside the store. She entered the store and quickly grabbed three men's Nike hooded sweatshirts, valued at $55 each.

Police say she can be seen on video jerking the sweatshirts off of the hangers and tearing the price and security tags off.

They say she then put the sweatshirts in a large bag and ran out of the store. An employee tried to stop her, but the woman got in her car and sped away.

She is described as being in her late 30s or 40s with blonde streaked hair tied in a loose bun. She has a mole or birthmark on the left side of her face near her mouth and was wearing a gray Under Armor brand sweatshirt

If you know her, be the first to contact Crime Stoppers with her name, and you could earn a cash reward. You can submit your tip using the app P3 Tips or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.