Police looking for woman who used stolen credit card at East Moline Walgreens

Police are searching for a woman who stole another woman's wallet at Jewel-Osco and used it to buy hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at Walgreens.

Police say on May 11, 2019, a victim reported to East Moline police that her wallet had been stolen while she was at Jewel-Osco. The victim said she left her purse in the cart and then walked away for a short period. When she came back, she realized her wallet was missing from her purse. The wallet contained her credit cards, gift cards and cash.

Police say the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards at Walgreens, where she charged about $300 worth of merchandise.

If you know who she is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.