Police looking to identify woman wanted after counterfeit money is used in Macomb

The Macomb Area Crime Stoppers is needing help from the community to identify a woman. The woman, according to police, is wanted after using counterfeit money at several stores in Macomb, Illinois.

Officials say on August 3 she was seen from surveillance cameras purchasing items from the stores and used counterfeit money during the process.

The woman appears to be in her earlyer 20's according to Macomb Area Crime Stoppers and has blue tipes in her hair.

She was last seen leaving the stores in a dark colored late model Dodge Durango.

If you recognize this woman you can submit a tip through this link, or by calling them at 309-836-3222.