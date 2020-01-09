Police make arrest after fight leaves two injured in Muscatine

Police have made an arrest after a fight left two men injured in Muscatine and police say one of the men who was injured is who is being charged.

Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:40 a.m., officers came upon a fight in progress at the riverfront parking lot. Officials say the fight involved two men from Muscatine.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, police announced that 28-year-old Kevin Schroeder and 35-year-old Nicholas Sosa, both of Muscatine, were involved in the fight.

Both men were injured in the fight and were taken to the hospital by an ambulance. One had blunt force injuries and the other had puncture injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Sosa.

Sosa is being charged with willful injury and going armed with intent, both felonies.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.