Police make arrest after home burglary from May, Davenport man arrested

The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest from a break-in that happened in May.

Police say 19-year-old Jarad Custer, of Davenport, broke into a home on West 53rd Street. Police say this happened between May 1 and May 2 of 2019.

Officials say Custer was with other suspects, who are not being named, broke into the home with no right, license or privilege to do so.

According to police, Custer made entry into the home through a window and then unlocked the door for the other suspects to get into the home.

When they were all inside, officials say they removed property from the home exceeding $1,500 but less than $10,000.

Police say Custer had told a witness that he had entered the home through a window.

Custer is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond and is being charged with 3rd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree theft, both felony charges.