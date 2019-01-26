Police make arrest in shots fired disturbance on Saturday morning

Davenport police have arrested a suspect in a shots fired disturbance on Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, 29-year-old Kendrick Jamaal Jones of Davenport was arrested for a disturbance in a parking lot at 1500 W Locust St. at around 1:28 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint Jones was seen on camera firing a pistol in the direction of another person. The victim tried to disarm Jones and was injured. The pistol and shell cases were recovered at the scene by police.

Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons, and driving while barred.