Police make second arrest in multi-vehicle hit and run in Bettendorf

Police have made a second arrest following a three-vehicle accident that happened in Bettendorf in 2018.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the Moline Police Department on active arrests warrants that were issued on April 30, 2019. The warrants were issued by the Bettendorf Police Department.

The warrants followed an investigation of the accident that happened in December 2018 on State Street.

Bettendorf Police originally said the two-vehicle crash required drivers of both vehicles to be airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Police then determined that a third vehicle was involved in the incident and failed to remain at the scene.

City officials say after an extensive investigation and help from the public, they were able to identify Nolen as the driver of the third vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, that was involved in a road rage incident. This happened just before and attributed to the accident officials said.

Nolen is being charged with serious injury by vehicle, failure to report accident, speeding, reckless driving, no insurance and driving under suspension.

On May 22, 2019, police arrested 25-year-old Vera A. Clay, of Davenport, in connection with the accident as well. Clay was arrested on warrants and charged with serious injury by vehicle, speeding, reckless driving and no insurance.

Officials say the victim driver is still recovering from his serious injuries and has continued with medical treatment and rehab.