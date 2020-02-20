Police: man considered armed and dangerous wanted out of Rock Island County

A man who is wanted on drug, trespass and domestic battery charges is wanted out of Rock Island County.

Police say 28-year-old Darrius Wilson, is wanted for probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and domestic battery.

Officials say Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 6'3 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.