Police: Man stole money from Mother Hubbard's in Davenport

Police are looking for a suspect after they say he stole money from the Mother Hubbard's in Davenport on North Division Street.

Police say shortly after 7:15 p.m., police were called to the store for a robbery call.

Preliminary information showed a man had walked into the store and requested to purchase an item that was behind the counter. Police say he provided money and once the cash register opened, he grabbed money from the drawer and left the area.

No weapon was displayed or implied during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Police describe the man as a black man in his 30's who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."