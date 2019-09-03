Police need help finding Iowa woman; last seen on Sunday in Le Mars

The search is underway for a missing Remsen woman.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said 27-year-old Nicole Trometer was first reported missing on Monday.

She was last seen in Le Mars with 34-year-old Daniel Kittredge on Sunday morning.

The Remsen Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department searched the area and were not able to find her.

The department said Trometer has two vehicles not yet located: a 2013 White Dodge Durango Citadel with an Iowa License plate of IAA 432 and a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer XLT with an Iowa License Plate IHY 475.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trometer or Kittredge is asked to call Remsen police.

