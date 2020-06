Law enforcement in Fort Madison, Iowa are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Jamiah Williams was last seen on June 7. He is around 6'0 and 175 pounds. At this time, police do not have a recent description of what clothing he was last seen in.

If you know the whereabouts of Jamiah please contact law enforcement.

Police added that anyone who is harboring a runaway or assisting in harboring a runaway will be charged.