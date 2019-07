Have you seen Lucy? If so, you're urged to contact police.

Police with the Moline Police Department posted to Facebook Monday saying Lucy, an 11-year-old, is a runaway and hasn't been seen since Saturday, July 27. She was last seen around 9 p.m. in the Quad Cities area.

If you have any information about Lucy's whereabouts you're asked to call 911 and provide information to dispatchers.